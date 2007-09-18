hellomagazineWeb
This time around it was the radio entrepreneur's golf-pro wife Natasha in the driving seat, with Chris settling for a backseat role
Chris scans the horizon as he prepares to take to the skies for his helicopter lesson with Natasha
18 SEPTEMBER 2007
Newlyweds Chris Evans and his professional golfer bride Natasha Shishmanian, who tied the knot in August, have injected an extra frisson into their romance by signing up for flying lessons together.
The couple took to the skies over Shoreham Airport in West Sussex recently for a joint helicopter lesson. After chatting to their instructor on the airstrip, they took their positions - with Chris retreating to the backseat as his stunning wife took to the helicopter's controls.
Chris and Natasha aren't the first high-profile pair to have given wings to their romance. Angelina polished up her piloting skills at the time she and Brad were first getting together, while new Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson was inspired to share her new husband's helicopter pilot skills after wedding Prince Andrew.
