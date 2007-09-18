Jamie joins model love Sophie for intimate family birthday picnic

18 SEPTEMBER 2007



It was a case of another day another date for inseparable duo Sophie Dahl and Jamie Cullum. The lovebirds, who made their first public appearance as a couple recently at a glitzy magazine awards do, were celebrating Sophie's birthday with a more intimate al fresco gathering.



Laden with a wicker basket and blankets, the pair arrived at the Fulham home of the model's mum prepared for a family picnic to mark the special day.



Sophie, who turned 30 on September 15, started dating the jazz musician after splitting with her long term American boyfriend, millionaire's son Dan Baker in June. Since then her relationship with the musician has gone from strength to strength, with the catwalk star introducing her beau to her actor father Julian Holloway and visiting the 25-year-old singer's family at their £1.5 million Georgian home just outside Bath.



The pair's union has hit headlines, not least because of their height difference. At 6ft Sophie is seven inches taller than her boyfriend. But while others have been quick to draw attention to how they look together, self-assured Jamie says having a girlfriend who stands almost head and shoulders above him in heels doesn't bother him at all.



"We're really happy, and I don't even notice the height difference," he reveals. "It's not an issue. I guess she just thinks I'm cute."