Billie undergoes stunning transformation for racy new TV role

19 SEPTEMBER 2007



Gazing seductively at the camera clad in a revealing satin dress, feathered collar and vampy bobbed wig, Billie Piper shows a side fans have never seen before. The 24-year-old actress' dramatic transformation came for her new small screen role as a lady of the night in TV drama The Secret Diary Of A Call Girl.



Far removed from her last TV appearance as Dr Who's tomboy assistant Rose Tyler, the raunchy new role will show viewers just how grown-up the former child pop star has become. The eight-part ITV show - due to hit screens on Sept 27 - is adapted from the anonymous memoirs of a high-class London call girl, and contains some of the most racy scenes of Billie's career.



"It's quite scary thinking people are going to see you in that way for the first time and that people may treat you differently," says the Swindon-born star about stepping into the character's stilettos. "But I considered this job more than anything before."