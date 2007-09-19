Celebrities

Soon there'll be three: the radio presenter and his glowing bride sealed their wedding celebrations with a kiss, knowing they are already expecting their first child
Fresh from their own nuptials in Portugal Chris Evans and his wife Natasha were on hand to toast the happy couple
Double joy for DJ Jamie as he reveals wedding and baby news

19 SEPTEMBER 2007

Listeners to Jamie Theakston's breakfast show were among the first to find out the happy news: at the age of 36, the radio presenter is to become a father for the first time.

This is a golden time in Jamie's life, as the former man about town also married his girlfriend of two years, 34-year-old Sophie Siegle, in a private, country ceremony at the weekend.

The father-to-be was bursting with pride as he announced the pregnancy live on air, saying: "I can tell you there was a very special guest (at the service) but I can't tell you his name because he hasn't got one."

He added that the couple won't know the gender of the baby until April when he or she is born. The DJ then dedicated a song to the baby, saying: "This is for my new wife and my first child."

Saturday's celebration in Sussex was reserved for the couple's family and a handful of celebrity friends, including newlywed media personality Chris Evans and his wife Natasha Shishamanian, Little Britain star David Walliams and ex-footballer Ian Wright.

