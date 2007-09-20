Julia and fellow celebs settle into new million-pound homes

hellomagazineWeb
The Erin Brockovich star has built the ultimate eco-friendly family home, complete with solar panels and wood from sustainably managed forests, where she'll live with her husband and their three kids
Also on California's stunning coastline is the luxurious turreted mansion that Barbra Streisand has spent the past year constructing
Britney Spears, meanwhile, bought a relatively cosy five-bedroom home, which she thought would be ideal for her post-divorce life with her two boys
20 SEPTEMBER 2007
While for most mere mortals moving means making do with a modest purpose-built affair, A-list ladies inhabiting the Hollywood firmament, like Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, can build - or buy - the luxury home their heart desires.
Newly minted earth mother Julia has been constructing her new cliff-top villa along green lines. Her $20-million plot in the laid-back beach community of Venice Beach, California, now boasts a solar-powered home built from sustainably managed forests and recycled tiles in the bathrooms.
"Motherhood is the big reason I started thinking about the environment," says the Erin Brockovich star, who recently welcomed a third child, Henry Daniel, with husband Danny Moder.
Britney Spears' family situation has also inspired a change in her living arrangements with two moves in the last 12 months. The pop princess bought a mansion after splitting with Kevin Federline, but then promptly moved after deciding she needed a safer pool for her kids.
Her resulting purchase was a relatively cosy $8 million five-bedroom, Mediterranean-style home originally built in 1992 for actor Ray Liotta.
