Footie ace David is Parky's star signing for last show

As he finally signs off after 36 years, the veteran TV host is to be joined by one of his favourite guests - Becks
Parky has crossed paths with the Beckhams on several occasions, once getting Victoria to let slip that she calls her husband Goldenballs
24 SEPTEMBER 2007
After 36 years presenting his iconic interview slot Michael Parkinson is set to go out on a high note after securing a stellar line-up for his last programme. The iconic chat show king will be joined by David Beckham, Sir Michael Caine and Billy Connolly on his final programme in December.
Becks, whose wife Victoria will also be in the UK at the time with the Spice Girls' tour, is a fitting signing for Parky's send-off as the presenter has followed the LA galaxy player's career with keen interest over the years.
He once arranged for David and football legend George Best to feature on the same show as a warning to young stars about keeping out of trouble. And it was in a January 2000 interview on Parkinson that David's wife revealed her nickname for the sporting ace - goldenballs, a moniker that's stuck ever since.
