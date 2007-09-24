Cilla develops romantic bond with 'Blind Date' producer

24 SEPTEMBER 2007



She helped countless couples get together on her matchmaking small screen show Blind Date, and now it appears Cilla Black is on the receiving end of Cupid's arrow herself. Romance is blossoming, it seems, for the flame-haired Liverpudlian, who was left bereft by the death of her beloved husband Bobby Willis eight years ago.



At 64, Cilla is reported to have found love again, however, with Martyn Redman, a TV producer 23 years her junior.



While her son and manager Robert Willis maintains the pair are simply good friends, his mother and the handsome 41-year-old have been enjoying a string of dates together. Martyn joined Cilla for a holiday at her estate in Barbados recently, and the pair have been spotted dining together in West London and near her home in Buckinghamshire.



The pair have been friends for years - Martyn was the producer of Cilla's hit ITV show - but are said to have become closer since he moved to London from Birmingham after splitting up with his wife. "Their friendship has blossomed into a much closer romantic bond," says a friend of the couple. "Martyn is always saying she's a wonderful person, a truly good spirit."



"Marty and Cilla get on so well because they have the same youthful outlook," says another pal. "Cilla has understandably found it difficult to share her heart with anyone since Bobby passed away, but Marty... might well be that man."