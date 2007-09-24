'Corrie' lovebirds Sarah and Jason get to work lensing wedding

24 SEPTEMBER 2007



Their tempestuous love life has kept Coronation Street fans glued to their TV screen for the past few years, but it looks like a happy ending could finally be on the horizon for soap characters Sarah Platt and Jason Grimshaw. The real life couple who portray them - Tina O'Brian and Ryan Thomas - have been busy lensing scenes from the small screen lovers' wedding.



The latest development in the plot marks the second time down the aisle for Sarah and her fiancé - who previously jilted her at the altar. Their future remains uncertain, though, as Tina is due to leave the show this autumn and TV bosses are keeping the outcome of the storyline firmly under wraps.



While soap fans will have to wait and see if Sarah and Jason finally say "I do", there is one detail from the nuptials which has already come to light - the identity of one of the surprise guests at the wedding.



Actor Bruno Langley, who played Jason's brother and Sarah's former boyfriend, has been spotted on the set of the soap this week. He's apparently returning to the show in the role of best man - perhaps signalling an end to the feud between the brothers.