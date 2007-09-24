hellomagazineWeb
Modestly making sure her short skirt doesn't get caught in the breeze, the glamorous Italian puts her best foot forward watched by some of the 600 youngsters taking part in the United Nations Peace Day tournament
Prior to flexing her designer footwear on the pitch Nancy had taken part in a parade through the streets of Rochdale in much-love movie motor Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
24 SEPTEMBER 2007
Stepping out in a pair of knee-high designer boots with vertiginous heels footie WAG Nancy Dell'Olio brought her own inimitable glamour to a Manchester soccer knockabout at the weekend. The stylish girlfriend of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson set her red-soled Christian Louboutin footwear to work to help launch a five-a-side tournament to promote peace through football.
Having joined a parade through the streets of Rochdale in much-loved movie motor Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Nancy then took to the playing field to kick-start the action. And despite the alternative nature of her football boots, the 49-year-old gave it her best shot as some of the event's slightly bemused young contestants looked on.
The matches, which featured 600 young players, were part of a series of events organised in the northern city to promote United Nations Peace Day. "I think it's fantastic that so many children are here," said Nancy, who, together with Sven, founded Truce International - a football themed peace initiative - in 2002.
