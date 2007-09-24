Baby joy as Charlotte and Salma become first-time mums

The celebrity world is experiencing a mini baby boom, with new arrivals coming thick and fast. Charlotte Church, 21, and rugby ace Gavin Henson welcomed "a beautiful baby girl" at their farmhouse last Thursday when the Crazy Chick singer gave birth attended by two midwives.



Determined to have a home birth, Charlotte had been meticulous in her preparations and ordered a birthing pool beforehand.



No name has been chosen yet by the Welsh couple, after Myleene Klass pipped the chatshow host to the post in calling her daughter Ava, which was Charlotte's first choice. The singer's website advised fans to expect an announcement from the young parents later on Monday.



Another celeb pair were also celebrating a new addition to their family last Thursday, when Mexican beauty Salma Hayek, 41, and her businessman fiancé, François-Henri Pinault, became parents to little Valentina Paloma. "Mother and daughter are doing well," said the Ugly Betty producer's publicist.



Meanwhile, Oasis star Noel Gallagher became a dad for the second time after his Scottish partner Sara MacDonald had a baby boy on Saturday.



They've called their son - who weighed in at 7lb 5oz - Donovan Rory MacDonald Gallagher. The little lad will be a brother to Anais, Noel's seven-year-old daughter from his marriage to Meg Matthews.