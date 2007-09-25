'Corrie' and 'Eastenders' neck-to-neck at soap awards

25 SEPTEMBER 2007



Famous faces from British TV took a break from their dramatic on-screen lives on Monday to mingle with fellow acting talents at an awards ceremony honouring soap talents.



Swapping the cobbles for the red carpet at the the Inside Soap Awards were the glammed-up stars of Corrie, who had much to celebrate, after landing the best soap gong for the first time in a decade.



It was a triumphant night all round for the UK's longest-running soap, which took home five awards. Dishy factory owner Liam Connor, played by Rob James-Collier, proved he's as much a hit with lady viewers as he is with lasses on the Street by scooping the sexiest male and best newcomer titles.



Drawing even with its Manchester-based rival, Eastenders took five awards back to Albert Square. Lacey Turner won best actress for her portrayal of feisty Stacey Slater, as well as a joint best couple recognition with actor Charlie Clements for their tempestuous onscreen romance. "It feels wonderful,” enthused the 19-year-old over her double award success.



It wasn't just Coronation Street and Eastenders stars who were celebrating the high points of the past year in soapland. The title of best drama went to The Bill for the second year running, while Hollyoaks bombshell Roxanne McKee, who plays Louise Summers on the Chester-based soap, was named sexiest female.



West Yorkshire-set Emmerdale also won an accolade for funniest character, with actor Charlie Harwick being rewarded for her amusing portrayal of gold-digging Val Lambert.