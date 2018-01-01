Body confident Nicole shows off baby bump on Hawaii beach

25 SEPTEMBER 2007



Splashing through the azure Hawaiian surf in a barely there bikini, Nicole Richie has been showing off her burgeoning baby bump while she soaks up the sun. The five-months pregnant Simple Life star looked completely at one with her new-found curves as she enjoyed a brief dip, while her rocker fiancé Joel Madden waited on the shore, towel in hand.



The lovebirds - who are expecting their first child in January - have been enjoying a beachside break in the Pacific paradise to celebrate Nicole's 26th birthday, which fell on September 21.



With their new arrival's own birth date approaching, Nicole's 28-year-old beau has been speaking about his excitement at the prospect of fatherhood. "It's the best thing that has ever happened to us. It's awesome," he reveals. "The baby has started kicking, and I've already gone out and bought a stroller and a playpen for the nursery."