David was unsmiling and clearly keen to get home as he arrived at Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon
The former England captain - pictured with his dad Ted in 2005 - has flown back to the UK to be at his father's side after the 59-year-old was hospitalised following a heart attack at his Essex home
David rushes back to UK after dad suffers heart attack

27 SEPTEMBER 2007

England footie ace David Beckham has jetted back to the UK to be at his father's side after Beckham senior suffered a serious heart attack. The LA-based star boarded a flight to London Heathrow shortly after being told his father, Ted, was seriously ill.

Fifty-nine-year-old gas fitter Ted - who is divorced from David's mother - was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pains at his Essex home. He's now in a stable condition at an east London hospital.

According to reports, the soccer star's dad had to be resuscitated in the ambulance en route. "Ted was in a bad way and actually died on his way to hospital," a source told a British newspaper. "The paramedics managed to bring him back."

