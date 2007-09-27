hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Spice Girl is big in the Asian nation, where fans snap up the products that bear her name
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
On this occasion Victoria was promoting her cosmetics range
Photo: © Getty Images
27 SEPTEMBER 2007
Hordes of excited fans lined the arrivals hall in Japan's Narita International Airport when Victoria Beckham touched down on a promotional tour. They were waiting to get a glimpse of their idol, cameras and mobile phones at the ready to snap the memorable moment.
Posh is popular by association in the Asian country, where her husband David has godlike status. The sportsman's glamorous wife also has her own huge following in the Asian country, where her jeans and cosmetics ranges are big sellers.
The couple have also fronted a publicity drive for a chain of Japanese beauty salons. One humorous ad shows Victoria taking a fragrant bath scented with real flower petals, while David tries to copy her beauty routine - by tossing a sack of footballs into his tub.
