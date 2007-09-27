Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The Spice Girl is big in the Asian nation, where fans snap up the products that bear her name
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

On this occasion Victoria was promoting her cosmetics range
Photo: © Getty Images

Victoria gets a heroine's welcome from her Japanese admirers

27 SEPTEMBER 2007

Hordes of excited fans lined the arrivals hall in Japan's Narita International Airport when Victoria Beckham touched down on a promotional tour. They were waiting to get a glimpse of their idol, cameras and mobile phones at the ready to snap the memorable moment.

Posh is popular by association in the Asian country, where her husband David has godlike status. The sportsman's glamorous wife also has her own huge following in the Asian country, where her jeans and cosmetics ranges are big sellers.

The couple have also fronted a publicity drive for a chain of Japanese beauty salons. One humorous ad shows Victoria taking a fragrant bath scented with real flower petals, while David tries to copy her beauty routine - by tossing a sack of footballs into his tub.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button