Victoria abandons Tokyo commitments to be with David in UK

28 SEPTEMBER 2007



She's always maintained family comes first, so when Victoria Beckham heard that husband David's father had suffered a heart attack, the Spice Girl dropped everything to rush to his side. Posh has abandoned work commitments in Toyko - where she was promoting her cosmetics range - to jet back to the UK to support the footie ace in his time of need. "He knows that when the chips are down she is there for him," says a friend of the couple.



Posh has now joined the sports star at the East London hospital where he has been keeping a bedside vigil over dad Ted since arriving from LA. David meanwhile, has vowed to pull out all the stops for his father. "He is determined to do whatever he can for his dad - whatever medical or convalescent care he needs or help at home," says the source, adding: "He is planning to stay as long as he is needed."



Ted - who was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pains - is said to be in a stable condition. The 59-year-old was conscious when David arrived from Heathrow Airport and was able to speak to his son.



David's mum Sandra, who is divorced from gas fitter Ted, is in LA looking after her three grandsons, Brooklyn, eight, Romeo five and two-year-old Cruz.