Joan and Cilla don gem-like hues for jewellery bash

The former Dynasty star had added her own contribution to the evening's gems, donning an eye-catching bolero-style jacket and matching camisole in a vibrant emerald green to attend the jewellery expo
Photo: © PA
Cilla's precious-stone hue of choice was deep amethyst
Photo: © PA
28 SEPTEMBER 2007
The contents of the display cases weren't the only gems on display at the opening of an exhibition by jeweller-to-the-stars Theo Fennell. Giving the jewellery a run for its money were small screen veterans Joan Collins and Cilla Black, both of whom had chosen outfits in precious-stone shades.
The former Dynasty star was a vision in emerald green as she arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts venue in London, having teamed her satin bolero-style jacket - like fellow guest Cilla - with a flattering black pencil skirt.
The one-time Blind Date presenter had also gone for a jewel-like hue, stepping out in a deep amethyst jacket and camisole combination. She wasn't the only one favouring this season's key colour, though. Richard And Judy fashion stylist Hannah Sandling was stunning in a short midnight purple affair in soft velvet.
Velvet was also the fabric of choice for Rod Stewart's leggy daughter Kimberly, who was ultra chic in a short, black silk-velvet creation with a sheer, sequin-embroidered lace yoke.
