Anne Robinson's multi-million divorce to be settled amicably

1 OCTOBER 2007



She may be known for her icy put-downs on The Weakest Link, but Anne Robinson has been rather more generous about the end of her 27-marriage to her former business affairs manager John Penrose.



The TV host, who cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, will hand her estranged husband a considerable slice of her £60-million fortune.



Anne credits John's savvy handling of her career - and personal support - for her star status, and has declared: "Our friendship will carry on forever".



The couple married in 1980 and enjoyed an apparently strong relationship apart from a two-year split in the Nineties. They even kept a clock in the kitchen with the date - 22 October 2003 - when they reconciled.



Cracks seem to have appeared about three years ago when the presenter began spending more time in London and New York, the base of her daughter Emma from a previous marriage. John, meanwhile, shunned the bright lights in favour of staying in the Cotswolds.



Their divorce will be finalised within weeks just as Anne begins recording a new series of her famous quiz show.