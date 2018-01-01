Celebrities

The U2 frontman, who at the weekend was supporting an initiative organised by Bill Clinton to inform young people how they can make a difference in the world, is lending his talents to the girl band's greatest hits album
Bono gets back to musical roots penning track for Spice Girls

1 OCTOBER 2007

U2 frontman Bono seems to be as busy with his philanthropic efforts these days as he is with the music career which originally propelled him into the limelight. That hasn't stopped him from keeping his hand in, however.

As he joined the ranks of fellow music talents Shakira, Wyclef and Alicia Keys in supporting an initiative organised by former US president Bill Clinton to inform young people how they can make a difference in the world, it was revealed that he's returned to his musical roots to pen a song for the Spice Girls.

Despite the girlband being known for their poppy roots, the rock star was said to be "delighted" to have been asked to contribute a new track to the girls' upcoming greatest hits album. "Bono is a brilliant musician… Expect the unexpected," says an insider.

A release date for the album has yet to be confirmed, but according to buzz in the business it should be out before Christmas.

