England footie ace Steve gifts autographed boots to accident boy

3 OCTOBER 2007



Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was determined to make it up to the little boy who was injured after running out in front of the footballer's car recently. So straight after a Tuesday training session the midfielder hot-footed it over to see ten-year-old Jamie Hellawell, bearing a special gift - a pair of signed soccer boots.



The footwear in question wasn't autographed by 27-year-old Steven, however. Instead they bore the name of the youngster's sporting hero - Steven's England teammate Wayne Rooney.



And there were more surprises in store for the thrilled youngster, who also received a red England shirt, signed by the whole squad, and a VIP invitation to come and watch a match at Anfield and Old Trafford.



"I was worried about you," Steve told the youngster, who suffered a broken leg after dashing out in front of the player's slowly moving Bentley as he left school.



