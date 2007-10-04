Sarah Jessica dons bridal-style gown to film 'Sex And The City'

Over six series of Sex And The City fans were kept on tenterhooks by the relationship between Sarah Jessica Parker's character and her beau Mr Big. Would they get together, would they split, or would they actually wed?



While the outcome of their roller coaster romance - which reached its denouement with him sweeping her off her feet in Paris - remains to be seen, there was a decidedly nuptial-ready element to the costumes on display this week on the set of the movie version.



The actress, a quirky turquoise feather ornament in her hair, was spotted wearing a stunning, off-white Zac Posen gown which looked suspiciously like a wedding dress. Another potential giveaway came in the location for the day's filming - New York's famous St Patrick's Cathedral.



And if her character's eclectic bunch of gal pals were ever left to their own devices in choosing a wedding ceremony-appropriate outfit, the result would quite likely be the black full-skirted dress with statement necklace worn by Charlotte, Samantha's red off-the-shoulder dress affair, and the royal blue creation donned by Miranda.