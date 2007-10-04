Celebrities

She was wearing a Zac Posen wedding-style gown and spotted filming in New York's St Patrick's Cathedral - leaving Sex And The City fans wondering whether someone has finally made a an honest women out of Sarah's character Carrie
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge

The eclectic outfits worn by her posse of gal pals certainly seem to reflect the likely choices the characters would make for a supporting role in their chum's nuptials
Photo: © Getty Images

Sarah Jessica dons bridal-style gown to film 'Sex And The City'

4 OCTOBER 2007

Over six series of Sex And The City fans were kept on tenterhooks by the relationship between Sarah Jessica Parker's character and her beau Mr Big. Would they get together, would they split, or would they actually wed?

While the outcome of their roller coaster romance - which reached its denouement with him sweeping her off her feet in Paris - remains to be seen, there was a decidedly nuptial-ready element to the costumes on display this week on the set of the movie version.

The actress, a quirky turquoise feather ornament in her hair, was spotted wearing a stunning, off-white Zac Posen gown which looked suspiciously like a wedding dress. Another potential giveaway came in the location for the day's filming - New York's famous St Patrick's Cathedral.

And if her character's eclectic bunch of gal pals were ever left to their own devices in choosing a wedding ceremony-appropriate outfit, the result would quite likely be the black full-skirted dress with statement necklace worn by Charlotte, Samantha's red off-the-shoulder dress affair, and the royal blue creation donned by Miranda.

