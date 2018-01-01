Carol Vorderman settles into the good life in the West Country

8 OCTOBER 2007



Living the simple life certainly agrees with Carol Vorderman, who is now spending her days in Bristol organising the school run and pottering around her home.



In a major downsize from her busy London life and their luxurious penthouse, the Countdown presenter and her two children - Katie, 15, and ten-year-old Cameron - are currently living in a small flat until their new Somerset country home is ready. And Carol is proud to announce she does all the chores herself, without the help of a nanny or cleaner.



"It's a new beginning," the busy TV star says, also vowing that from now on, she'll work less and take holidays.



Happily single again after the end of her relationship with sports journalist Des Kelly late last year, the 46-year-old also admits she has been taking comfort in the Roman Catholic faith she rediscovered in the wake of co-presenter Richard Whiteley's death in 2005, saying she finds "great peace" in church. The two pals were colleagues on the Channel 4 game show for 23 years and, says Carol, she still can't believe he's gone.



Since he passed away, the maths whizz has been writing poetry and trying to reconnect with all that is important to her. "I wanted to get my priorities straight, rediscover what I wanted in life and to enjoy it more," she reveals.