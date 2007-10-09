Swedish stunners Elin and Josefin take baby Woods to home town

Passers-by in the Swedish capital might have been forgiven for doing a double take at the weekend as one of Stockholm's best known beauties stepped out with her equally striking twin sister. Tiger Woods' model wife Elin Nordegren and her lookalike sibling Josefin, were enjoying some girls-only time with Elin's three-month-old daughter Sam Alexis as they took a stroll together in the autumn sunshine.



The 27-year-old sisters, who had both been working as nannies for Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik when Elin met golf pro Tiger at the 2001 British Open, had been making preparations for little Sam's baptism. Considering the tot's sporting heritage on her father's side it was perhaps appropriate that the ceremony took place in a local gym – for greater privacy - rather than a church.



They were joined by the rest of the Nordegren family on Sunday for the special occasion. Elin's dad Thomas, a radio journalist, arrived with the same baptismal bowl that had been used for Elin and Josefin, while their mother Barbro Holmberg – a former government minister – was in charge of bringing the pink baptism gown. Tiger, however, was unable to make the big day, apparently due to previous commitments in California.