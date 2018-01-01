Elizabeth donates design talents to aid charity initiative

For the past eight years Elizabeth Hurley has travelled around the globe each October to raise awareness for a cause close to heart. This year not only is she continuing the tradition of lighting up famous landmarks in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness – including the Selfridges store in London on Thursday - she's also donating her design prowess to help the fundraising drive.



The model and dedicated charity campaigner has joined forces with HELLO! magazine to announce that proceeds from the sale of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach pink kaftan will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. "I live in mine and wear it over bikinis and around the house," says Elizabeth of the stylish cotton creation. "It makes a really sexy alternative to a dressing gown!" The kaftan, which comes with an affordable £30 price tag, is available in short and knee lengths from her website www.elizabethhurley.com .



