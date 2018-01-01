Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The estranged couple, pictured in happier times at a charity gala in 2005, are reported to be meeting before a High Court judge this week
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge

Paul and Heather set to thrash out divorce settlement in secret

9 OCTOBER 2007

Although they initiated divorce proceedings last year, Paul McCartney and his estranged wife Heather Mills have yet to agree on a financial settlement. Moves are apparently afoot to bring things closer to a conclusion, however, with reports circulating that the pair are to attend a secret hearing before a High Court judge this week.

It is believed the 39-year-old landmine campaigner and former model could gain a lump sum settlement of between £30 million and £50 million, in addition to annual payments for the couple's daughter Beatrice, who turns four this month.

The judge, Mr Justice Coleridge, will assess the former Beatle's offer and indicate to the pair what a court would order if they are unable to come to an agreement themselves. In order to keep the hearing as private as possible, it won’t be held in the usual surroundings of the Royal Courts Of Justice on the Strand, but at another venue within a mile radius.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE