Paul and Heather set to thrash out divorce settlement in secret

9 OCTOBER 2007



Although they initiated divorce proceedings last year, Paul McCartney and his estranged wife Heather Mills have yet to agree on a financial settlement. Moves are apparently afoot to bring things closer to a conclusion, however, with reports circulating that the pair are to attend a secret hearing before a High Court judge this week.



It is believed the 39-year-old landmine campaigner and former model could gain a lump sum settlement of between £30 million and £50 million, in addition to annual payments for the couple's daughter Beatrice, who turns four this month.



The judge, Mr Justice Coleridge, will assess the former Beatle's offer and indicate to the pair what a court would order if they are unable to come to an agreement themselves. In order to keep the hearing as private as possible, it won’t be held in the usual surroundings of the Royal Courts Of Justice on the Strand, but at another venue within a mile radius.