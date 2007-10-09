Ozzy and Sharon's treasured possessions to go under the hammer

9 OCTOBER 2007



Auction bidders will have a chance to take home a piece of rock 'n' roll history next month when personal belongings of America's most famous reality TV family go under the hammer. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are selling art, furniture and collectibles from their homes in Malibu, Beverly Hills and England.



Highlights of the 600-lot auction include several items that featured in their hit MTV show. The black leather bed on which the couple's 21-year-old son Jack was often seen lounging is going under the hammer, along with a cast-iron crucifix that adorned Ozzy's den in various episodes.



"It's time to unload," says Sharon, who celebrates her 55th birthday on Wednesday. "We just have an overabundance of possessions that we do not need." It seems Ozzy doesn't share her enthusiasm for the clear out, however. "I don't know why we are selling everything as I want it all," he says, jokingly.



Also up for grabs in the two-day sale, some of the proceeds of which will go to Sharon's cancer charity, include the 58-year-old rocker's favourite coffee mug - a hand painted cup and saucer from UK ceramicist Mary Rose Young.



The sale in Beverly Hills, which begins on November 30 and is expected to bring in over $1 million, also features a pair of the star's trademark sunglasses as well as several gowns worn by Sharon and her daughter Kelly, 22. The family have sold the Beverly Hills home which featured in the series to pop star Christina Aguilera for close to $11.9 million.