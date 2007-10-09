Socialite Paris takes inspiration from Victoria's Posh look

hellomagazineWeb
With her blonde bob, oversize shades and classic little black dress, the 26-year-old socialite was the image of the famous Spice Girl as she stepped out for a spot of retail therapy in LA
The similarities between Paris and Victoria were uncanny as, on the same day, the Spice Girl headed to a photoshoot in the French capital
9 OCTOBER 2007
Ever since she touched down in LA Victoria Beckham's distinctive hairstyle and outsize sunglasses have been a regular sight at the city's upmarket boutiques. So shoppers in one West Hollywood store must have been confused this week when the chic, shade-wearing, blonde-bobbed shopper trying on a pair of outrageously high heels next to them turned out to be none other than local lass Paris Hilton.
With her recently updated short 'do, enormous shades and classic little black dress the 26-year-old socialite was the Spice Girl's double. And making the comparison complete was a sultry pout Victoria would have been proud of.
On the same day on the other side of the globe the real Posh Spice was stepping out of the Ritz hotel in Paris on her way to a photoshoot - similarly clad in a black dress accessorised with a patent snakeskin-style bag.
