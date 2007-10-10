Girls night out as Amy and Peaches attend Olsen twins bash

10 OCTOBER 2007



It was party time for some of the British capital's highest-profile young ladies as American twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen hosted a glitzy dinner to launch a new up-market eaterie in London. Leading the star female guests at the inauguration of The Row was jazz sensation Amy Winehouse, who greeted the blonde siblings with a warm hug.



The 25-year old singer - who this week scooped best album at the Q Awards - eschewed her usual jeans and ballet pump combo for a more glam approach, combining an elegant orange and silver metallic shift dress with a pair of heels. And making its party debut was Amy's recently updated 'do - her trademark beehive with a new blonde streak.



Also among those checking out the new eaterie were Sir Bob Geldof's daughters Peaches and Pixie. The girls weren't the only pair catching up at the bash. Up-and-coming actress Jamie Wintone - daughter of The Departed actor Ray Winstone - spent time chatting to British model Alice Dellal.



The pretty blonde - whose brother Alex is currently dating Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi - turned up to the event solo. There was no sign of Charlotte's younger brother Pierre, though, with whom Alice shared a romantic summer break aboard the Monegasque royals' luxury yacht Pacha III.