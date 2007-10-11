A sober Christmas in store for Kiefer and Michelle

11 OCTOBER 2007



This Christmas will be rather less festive than usual for Kiefer Sutherland and Lost actress Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom will be spending the seasonal holiday in detention.



The Canadian actor, who like Michelle has been sentenced for violating probation, released a statement apologising for his "poor judgement" and the "distress this has caused my family, friends and co-workers".



Kiefer will serve his 48 days in jail during breaks in filming for his award-winning hit series 24 in which he plays counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer. The 40 year-old – who last week was ranked as the tenth highest paid celebrity by Forbes magazine - must complete the sentence in full. He has also been ordered to attend alcohol education classes for 18 months and weekly therapy sessions for six months. The ruling comes after he was arrested in LA last month for violating probation on a drink-driving charge in 2004.



Meanwhile, 29-year-old Michelle was told she must report to a Los Angeles County jail by December 24, to begin her six month stint. A statement from the LA City Attorney office said she had "admitted violating her probation (stemming from a December 2005 charge) by failing to provide proof of completion of her community service and for consuming alcohol three times while wearing an alcohol-monitoring device."