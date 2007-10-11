hellomagazineWeb
The pretty blonde actress, who portrayed mum Claire Littleton in the hit show, was among the famous faces checking out Monique Lhuillier's new store
Also at the Melrose Place boutique opening were burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese and Brokeback Mountain actress Kate Mara, who caught up with their host Monique (centre)
Maggie Grace - aka Lost society girl Shannon - put in a glam appearance at the inauguration
11 OCTOBER 2007
Emilie de Ravin and Maggie Grace were enjoying a rather more glamorous setting than the Lost jungle this week when they put in an elegant appearance at the inauguration of a new fashion outlet in LA this week.
The pair, who both opted for black knee-length gowns for the occasion, were among guests celebrating the opening of a Monique Lhuillier store in upmarket Melrose Place.
Both have been hard at work over the summer on big screen projects. Maggie, who portrayed Shannon Rutherford in the hit show, will soon be appearing in UK cinemas in The Jane Austen Book Club. While Emilie - aka Lost mum Claire Littleton - has two films in the pipeline for next year, baseball flick The Perfect Game and drama Ball Don't Lie.
Also taking a peek at the designs on offer was burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese, who was spotted chatting to Brokeback Mountain actress Kate Mara and designer Monique.
Renowned for her elegant ready-to-wear collections and beautiful bridal gowns - she designed both dresses worn by Britney Spears for her wedding to ex-husband Kevin Federline - the Filipina established her label six years ago after having difficulty finding a suitable dress for her own big day.
