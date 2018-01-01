Britney gets overnight custody of sons Sean and Jayden

12 OCTOBER 2007



A week after her former husband Kevin Federline was granted custody of their children, Britney Spears has secured an increase in the amount of time she’s allowed to spend with sons Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James. Finally giving her something to smile about, the judge awarded her one monitored overnight visit a week.



A court spokesperson said the pop singer spoke during the hearing in a “soft and respectful” voice. Before her appearance the judge had apparently tentatively rejected the request for overnight visitation rights. “I consider this a very positive sign for my client,” said Britney’s attorney. “I remain absolutely optimistic that she will eventually regain 50-50 custody.”



Clearly buoyed by the ruling, Britney was beaming as she stopped to re-fuel her Mercedes – which she’d decorated with Halloween pumpkins - while returning from the court. Surrounded as always by snappers, she turned their attentions to good use allowing them to pump petrol for her and clean her windscreen.



So far it has not been agreed who the supervisor will be for the overnight visit, but the judge turned down the option of Britney’s mum Lynne, with whom the troubled singer was reconciled last weekend.



Both Britney and Kevin are due to appear at a further hearing on October 26.