Corrie actor Todd Grimshaw revelling in his new role as dad

12 OCTOBER 2007



He found fame playing Coronation Street's unlucky-in-love, relationship-challenged Todd Grimshaw, but in real life Bruno Langley suffers none of the problems which have blighted his character's life. Things clearly couldn't be better on the home front for the 24-year-old actor, who was enjoying a stroll with new son Freddie and partner Victoria in Manchester this week.



And proving he's very much a hand-on dad, it was Bruno who was toting the two-month-old in a baby harness, laying a tender hand on his son's head as Freddie's mum, his girlfriend of three years, walked beside them.



The Devon-born actor will soon be making a return to UK TV when Todd heads back to Weatherfield to attend the wedding of former girlfriend Sarah Platt this autumn. Though his Corrie comeback is a one-off, Bruno has made no secret of the fact that he'd like to return on a more permanent basis.



"If the producers want me to come back for longer, I'll say yes - simply because it's been so good this time around," he reveals. "I loved filming scenes with the Grimshaws again. I've had so much fun."