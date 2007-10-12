hellomagazineWeb
The 22-year-old musician - who was attending an awards ceremony Down Under with her Westlife singer boyfriend Bryan McFadden - has gained more than an Irish beau from her European stay it seems
Also on the red carpet in Sydney was High School Musical hunk Zac Effron, who scooped favourite movie star at the ceremony
12 OCTOBER 2007
It seems Australian singing talent Delta Goodrem has picked up more than just handsome Irish beau Brian McFadden during her time spent on British soil. The 22-year-old musician's Anglicised accent caused a stir as she spoke to local press at a kids TV channel awards ceremony in her home town of Sydney. As reporters pointed out how English she sounded, the pretty blonde quipped: "It's not an English accent, it's a confused accent."
The former Neighbours actress currently resides in London with her Westlife beau, but the pair are back on her home turf while she promotes her new album, Delta. At the Wednesday night awards ceremony screen stars, bands and TV shows were given trophies voted for by Aussie children.
The recipient of the favourite movie star award was young hunk Zac Efron, who sparked a screaming frenzy as he arrived on the red carpet. Since emerging as America's hottest new teen star thanks to the High School Musical films and Hairspray, the 19-year-old has become accustomed to such enthusiastic welcomes.
