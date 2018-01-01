Pamela Anderson dismisses rumours she is pregnant again

15 OCTOBER 2007



Former Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson has dismissed rumours that she is expecting her third child – and chose a very little LBD to help her do so.



The blonde bombshell, who wed long-time friend Rick Salomon just over a week ago, chose the tight-fitting black number for the prestigious World Magic Awards in Santa Monica. And just to make things perfectly clear, she also issued a statement to a celebrity interviewer.



"Please tell everybody – categorically, I'm not pregnant," said the Canadian star. "It's just not true."



The mother-of-two then celebrated her recent marriage to Rick, a former beau of Paris Hilton, by quaffing several glasses of Cristal champagne.



It's the second time in as many weeks that she's been forced to deny baby speculation. Just days before her Vegas wedding, Pam told fans via her website: "Not pregnant. Just very happy."