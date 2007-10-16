'EastEnders' beauty Tiana joins fellow TV talent at 'black Baftas'

16 OCTOBER 2007



Some of the UK TV's best-known faces were on the red carpet this week to honour fellow small screen stars and a host of British talents who've made the transition to the big screen.



Among those on hand to see the gongs being handed out at the glitzy Screen Nation Film And TV Awards ceremony - known as the 'black Baftas' - was EastEnders beauty Tiana Benjamin, who plays romantically challenged but fiesty Albert Square resident Chelsea Fox.



Playing host at the Hilton Hotel ceremony, which celebrates black showbiz talent, was Die Another Day star Colin Salmon. The actor, who former Bond Pierce Brosnan favoured as his replacement as 007, was accompanied by his wife Fiona Hawthorne.



Among those taking home a gong was TV chef Ainsley Harriot, who earned one for his presenting skills. Also recognised were former newsreader Moira Stewart - the recipient of an Inspiration award - David Harewood, as best male film performance for his role in Leonardo DiCaprio flick Blood Diamond, and Dr Who sidekick Freema Agyeman, whose best female TV star award was voted for by members of the public.



Also on hand to see Hustle's Adrian Lester, Pirates Of The Caribbean actress Naomie Harris and Aml Ameen of The Bill being honoured was Ray Fearon. The former Coronation Street hunk is currently in talks to appear in an episode of Doctor Who for the forthcoming series.