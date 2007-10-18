Helena and Josh on guest list for Bono and Ali's T-shirt launch

18 OCTOBER 2007



Bono and his designer wife Ali Hewson clearly have one of the largest contact books in showbiz - as they proved at the launch of their Edun fashion label's latest charity T-shirt. An eclectic roll call of celebrities, from Rosario Dawson and the US president's niece, Lauren Bush, made time in their busy schedules to attend the LA event. Also there were Helena Christensen and Josh Hartnett who, according to reports, have been romantically involved since the summer but weren't giving too much away at the bash.



The mum-of-one apparently fell for Josh, who earlier this year was being linked to Scarlett Johannsson and Sienna Miller, after setting out to pair him off with her actress pal Rosario. But in the end she decided she liked him herself.



As well as hunky Josh by her side, the lucky Danish supermodel also found herself enjoying the company of another Hollywood heart-throb – Sean Penn. Oscar winner and political activist Sean was seen chatting animatedly to Helena, who had photographed a host of A-listers such as Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler for the T-shirt's ad campaign.



It's the second year running Helena has become involved with Ali and Bono's socially conscious clothing brand Edun and the ONE campaign to make poverty history. "It's really great to meet all these people" says Helena of the photo shoot experience. "I have great respect for them all. I've known Bono since I was 20, and I've been hugely inspired by his efforts."