Heather issues Friday settlement deadline to Paul

18 OCTOBER 2007



A week after they spent eight-and-a-half hours trying to thrash out a financial settlement at a private hearing Paul McCartney and Heather Mills have not yet managed to come to an agreement it seems.



While there were indications earlier this week that the pair were close to settling on a figure somewhere around the £25 million mark, new reports suggest the bar has been raised, with 39-year-old Heather giving her estranged husband until Friday to agree a sum of £50 million, or else solve the issue in open court.



The couple - who have a three-year-old daughter, Beatrice - apparently made progress at last week's hearing, but hit a glitch over a confidentially clause. According to The Daily Mail, Heather left the court confident a satisfactory result would be reached, though, telling friends: "This is the first day of the rest of my life."



Five days on, however, the 65-year-old musician's legal team had still not agreed to any settlement prompting Heather to ask her lawyers to issue the deadline. "If they do not come back saying (they're) in general agreement to the settlement as thrashed out in court last week by then, she will give the green light to slug it out very publicly in court," a source told the newspaper.