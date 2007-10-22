Madcap spirit of the Nickleodeon awards comes to London

No wonder Emma Watson looked as pleased as punch at the UK edition of the Nickelodeon channel's Kids Choice Awards. The Harry Potter star, who was named best movie actress after beating the likes of Keira Knightley and Cameron Diaz, managed to avoid the dunking in green slime traditional to the American version of the gongs voted for by children.



"This is so cool - I'm thrilled," said the starlet as she received a warm congratulatory hug from cartoon character Sponge Bob Square Pants.



TV presenter Holly Willoughby wasn't quite as lucky as Emma, receiving a thorough drenching on stage at the weekend's ceremony. The pretty blonde took it all in good heart, however, smiling broadly and saluting the screaming audience packed into London's ExCel venue.



The young fans were treated to a set by popular X Factor winner Shayne Ward, who performed after collecting the programme's trophy for the best reality TV show.



It was also a good night for David Beckham, who triumphed in the sports category, while the prize for best band went to pop group McFly.