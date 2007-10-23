Heather Mills plans Hollywood bio-pic with Reese in the starring role

23 OCTOBER 2007



It's undoubtedly the stuff films are made of - a young model with a career cut short by a disfiguring accident who then overcomes her difficulties to go on and marry a global rock icon. And according to reports Heather Mills' life story could be heading for a cinema near you.



The 39-year-old estranged wife of Paul McCartney has apparently flown to the US to discuss an autobiographical Hollywood flick, in which she'd like to see Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon in the starring role.



Heather is currently in Los Angeles to meet with a writer and producer to discuss the silver screen project. "(She) has been working for some time on the bio-pic," a source tells The Daily Mail. "She had wanted Heather Locklear to play her. She now feels someone with more credibility like Reese Witherspoon should play her."



Other projects apparently being lined up are an appearance on the US chat shows of Larry King and Oprah Winfrey. Also in the offing is a guest spot with the new series of American dance reality show Dancing With The Stars, on which Heather appeared last season.



The anti-landmine campaigner had previously issued an ultimatum to Sir Paul's solicitors, calling for agreement of a £50 million financial settlement by last Friday. When the singer's representatives failed to get in touch by the deadline, Heather headed for the US.