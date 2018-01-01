hellomagazineWeb
The iconic broadcaster is set to return to the helm of The News At Ten, much to the delight of fans of his inimitable delivery
23 OCTOBER 2007
Esteemed TV presenter Trevor McDonald, 68, has been lured out of retirement to once again front ITV's popular News At Ten. The resurrected bulletin will also feature Sky News anchor Julie Etchingham.
Trinidad-born Sir Trevor, who was renowned for ending the programme with "And finally... ", read what he thought would be his last bulletin in December 2005. His retirement followed a troubled period for the news update, which was initially scrapped in 1999 and then ran at a later time of 11pm until in 2004 when it moved to its current 10.30pm slot.
"He's terribly excited about coming back," a senior ITV insider told the Mirror. “He was so disappointed when the show was moved to its later news slot. He’s missed being at the front line of news broadcasting, reporting on major stories.”
The award-winning broadcaster – who was sole anchor for News At Ten from 1992 to 1999 – still fronts his current affairs programme Tonight, but it is his news-reading role he is still most associated with.
