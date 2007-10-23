Tom sends message of support as wildfire crisis threatens celeb homes

As wildfires raged across California Tom Cruise - who's been filming in Berlin and is currently in the UK for the premiere of his new movie - sent a message of support to fellow screen stars based in the state. "I wish everybody well back there," said the Mission: Impossible actor, speaking at the Leicester Square premiere of Lions For Lambs.



A host of A-listers have found their luxury pads under threat. And stars such as Mel Gibson, Tom Hanks, Sting and Friends actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, may find themselves among the 250,000 people forced to flee their homes. "I'm real scared," said Britney Spears, who has a home in the area.



Singer Olivia Newton John and X Files star David Duchovny, both of whom live in trendy Malibu, have already fled their multi-million-dollar properties. And if the blaze heads further down the Pacific Ocean coast it will pace in jeopardy the homes of Jim Carrey, Barbara Streisand, Val Kilmer and Pierce Brosnan.



On a visit to evacuees fleeing the blaze in San Diego former screen star turned California Govenor Arnold Schwarzenegger praised the state's quick response to the emergency.