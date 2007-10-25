Penelope Keith, pictured after receiving her CBE at Buckingham Palace earlier this year, is to step back into the fray 26 years after To The Manor Born went off air

Photo: © Alphapress.com

Click on photos for gallery

She will be reunited with Peter Bowles, the actor who played supermarket mogul to her empoverished aristocrat, in a one-off Christmas special

Photo: © Alphapress.com