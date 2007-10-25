hellomagazineWeb
Penelope Keith, pictured after receiving her CBE at Buckingham Palace earlier this year, is to step back into the fray 26 years after To The Manor Born went off air
She will be reunited with Peter Bowles, the actor who played supermarket mogul to her empoverished aristocrat, in a one-off Christmas special
25 OCTOBER 2007
It's been over two decades since snobbish Audrey fforbes-Hamilton waltzed off into the sunset with her nouveau riche lover Mr DeVere in the final episode of To The Manor Born. Now the couple are to return to TV screens in popular sitcom.
Penelope Keith, 67, and Peter Bowles, 71 - the actors who captivated audiences with their sexually-charged, love-hate relationship across the class divide - will reunite for a one-off Christmas special.
In the show's Seventies heyday 20 million viewers regularly tuned in to follow the trials of a down-on-her-luck aristocrat forced to sell her beloved country mansion to a supermarket millionaire.
BBC bosses were keeping details of the plot close to their chest, but did hint of trouble up at the manor. "You might think it’s all peachy between Audrey and DeVere, but they’re going to be fighting to save their manor – and their future," said an insider.
