The millionaire musician, who was accompanied by his wife Ali, was the guest of honour at a gala organised by Alicia Keys
Photo: © Getty Images
Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow performed at the benefit, during which Bono was presented with an award for his humanitarian work
Photo: © Getty Images
26 OCTOBER 2007
Some of the entertainment world's coolest beauties converged on New York on Thursday for a glitzy benefit to honour U2 frontman Bono. Organised by R&B princess Alicia Keys and supermodel Iman, the annual Black Ball put the fun into fundraiser as the audience rocked along to high-energy sets by Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow.
There was a warm reception in store for the Irish musician as he and his wife of 25 years, environmental activist Ali Hewson, arrived to pick up an award for his humanitarian endeavours.
The accolade, from the Keep A Child Alive foundation, will certainly have met with the approval of Alicia, who produced a charity disc with the singer in 2005. "I love Bono," she's enthused in the past. "I really respect… how he has used his fame to do good in the world."
The dedicated anti-poverty campaigner was no doubt thrilled to learn that the star-studded evening raised $1.5 million for children's causes.
