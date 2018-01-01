Determined to ensure seven-month-old Liam's first Halloween was one to remember, the former Beverly Hills 90210 actress stepped out in a witches hat - complete with green hair - while her actor husband Dean was sporting an eye patch and hook. It was their son who stole the show, though, cute as a button in a monkey jumpsuit Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Tori and Dean pull out all the stops for their son's first Halloween

26 OCTOBER 2007



It was their little boy's first Halloween, so former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling and her Canadian husband Dean McDermott were clearly determined to make sure it was a special one. The couple, who married last year in Fiji, got into the spirit of the spooky festivities by donning some very special accessories to take seven-month-old Liam Aaron along to a trick or treat party.



Toronto-born actor Dean's eye patch and hook transformed him into a pirate for the night, while his wife went for a classic witches hat - complete with green hair - and a novel pumpkin handbag. Their little lad stole the show, though, cute as a button in a monkey jumpsuit.



The couple first marked the popular holiday earlier this month when they took Liam along to Mr Bones' Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood to find the perfect pumpkin to carve out his first lantern. The annual Halloween market – which also offers face painting, pony rides, a straw maze and a petting zoo - is a favourite with celebrity parents.



Other famous faces treating their offspring to some Halloween fun this year include Spiderman actor Toby McGuire, model Heidi Klum and Oscar-nominee Mark Wahlberg.