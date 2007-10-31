Lindsay Lohan's family pick out pumpkins for Halloween

31 OCTOBER 2007



There was some seasonal fun on the cards for Lindsay Lohan's mum Dina and her two younger children, Ali and Cody this week. The trio, who were spotted choosing pumpkins in preparation for Wednesday’s Halloween festivities, were in playful mood as they enjoyed a game of catch with their vegetable choices at the New York state farm.



While celeb-watchers are well acquainted with Dina's eldest daughter Lindsay, her other kids, singer-actress Ali, 14, and 11-year-old Cody, are also set to be propelled into the limelight when the family’s new reality TV programme hits screens across the pond.



"It's about empowering women to be successful single mothers," says the Lohan matriarch about the as-yet untitled show which began lensing this week. "About being in the limelight without compromising motherhood."



Viewers will also be shown the many different sides of Dina, whose divorce from Lindsay's father was finalised in August. "It won't just be following my family around like other shows," she tells People magazine. "It'll show me cultivating careers, Cody going to soccer practice, Ali going to school and in the studio. It'll encompass everything."