Hollywood super-mums make it a spook-tastic Halloween for the kids

1 NOVEMBER 2007



Silver screen sirens Liv Tyler and Julianne Moore got into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday as they took their kids trick-or-treating around New York. Lord Of The Rings actress Liv and her Leeds-born husband Royston Langdon had clearly enjoyed dipping into the dressing up box with their son Milo.



The stunning Jersey Girl star, whose father Steven is of native American Cherokee descent, looked like Pocahontas in her moccasin slippers and feather headdress, while her husband donned a Mexican bandit outfit with poncho, hat and requisite moustache. It was their two-year-old son Milo, however, who stole the show in his cute Spiderman garb.



Fellow Big Apple residents Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich also turned the spookiest day of the year into a family affair – but left the dressing up to their two children. Their daughter Liv, five, had opted for a Wonder Woman costume while nine-year-old Caleb took his inspiration from garden gnomes, wearing a pointy red hat and flowing white beard. The Hours actress Julianne - who had decorated their home with several carved pumpkins, did, however, wear some fetching red devil horns to join in the fun.



Over in LA, fun-loving Heidi Klum had, as usual, gone to great lengths with her costume for her eighth annual Halloween party. Seal's stunning wife turned into a black cat for the night complete with fangs and red contact lenses. She couldn't help adding a romantic twist to the outfit, though, by donning a heart pendant on her pet collar with the words: "If found, please return to Seal".



Across the pond in London, model-of-the-moment Agyness Deyn was putting on a ghoulish display. One of the revellers at designer Gareth Pugh's party at the hip Automat nightclub, she stood out from the crowd with her ghostly white hairdo and green lips.