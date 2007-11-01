hellomagazineWeb
"I'm having the time of my life," declared Timelord David as he and his TV companion Freema accepted the best drama gong for their sci-fi series
Photo: © Getty Images
The ladies of Albert Square also had plenty to celebrate, as EastEnders picked up the honour for top soap
Photo: © Getty Images
Top Gear presenters Jeremy, James and Richard show off their award for best factual programme - despite, joked Jeremy, never having included a fact in the series
Photo: © Getty Images
1 NOVEMBER 2007
The spoils and the limelight at the National TV Awards were shared equally by cult sci-fi series Doctor Who, EastEnders and car programme Top Gear, with each show receiving two prizes.
Appearances by Timelord David Tennant and presenter Richard Hammond, now recovered from his crash of a year ago, caused feverish excitement at the Royal Albert Hall event, more than making up for the absence of cheeky chappies Ant and Dec, busy at work in Los Angeles.
It took David, accompanied by sidekick Freema Agyeman, a full 20 minutes to navigate the red carpet, as fans clamoured his name and begged for autographs.
A parade of elegantly dressed TV beauties also got an enthusiastic reception from onlookers. Among them were Rovers Return barmaid Kym Marsh, crowned most popular newcomer, and Lacey Turner, who took the top actress prize for her role as Stacey on EastEnders.
Ant and Dec weren't entirely forgotten, either, as they accepted three gongs via a live video link. Their shows I'm A Celebrity… and Saturday Night Takeaway won in the reality and entertainment categories, while they were also named best hosts.
