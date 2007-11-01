"I'm having the time of my life," declared Timelord David as he and his TV companion Freema accepted the best drama gong for their sci-fi series

The ladies of Albert Square also had plenty to celebrate, as EastEnders picked up the honour for top soap

Top Gear presenters Jeremy, James and Richard show off their award for best factual programme - despite, joked Jeremy, never having included a fact in the series

