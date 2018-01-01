Oprah turns hairdresser to Hilary Swank for charity chop

1 NOVEMBER 2007



Multi-talented Oprah Winfrey added yet another string to her bow this week. The chat show host, book critic, actress and magazine publisher turned hairdresser by taking a pair of scissors to Hollywood actress Hilary Swank's glossy mane.



Glamorous Hilary agreed to the snip for a charity episode of the hit talk show - specially titled Oprah's Great American Haircut - which screens in the US this week. The Million Dollar Baby let Oprah take nine inches off her flowing locks in support of a programme which helps women who've lost their hair as a result of undergoing chemotherapy.



“I’ve been growing it for the last six months to donate my hair,” says the 33-year-old. “I’ve been taking a lot of vitamins and taking really good care of it, knowing that it would go to a woman in need.”



It remains to be seen how Hilary will opt to wear her now considerably shorter hair. She should have plenty of ideas, though, as this isn't the first time she has been cropped. In preparation for her role in 1999 flick Boys Don't Cry she had her hair cut short and lived as a boy for a month.