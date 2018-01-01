Celebrities

A delighted Hannah, eight, and her big sister Rebecca, whose birthday it was, head home with their opera star father, who was still wearing a bandage following last week's surgery
Russell 'happy to be alive' as he's reunited with his girls

1 NOVEMBER 2007

An emotional Russell Watson has spoken of his relief to be marking his daughter's birthday following last week's life-saving brain surgery.

Flanked by his two girls, Hannah, eight, and birthday girl Rebecca, 13, as he left Cheshire's Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday, the opera singer said: "I'm just happy to be alive and with my children."

The tenor, who is known as The Voice, fell ill while putting the finishing touches to his new album in the recording studio. Last year the father-of-two successfully fought his way back to health after a similar operation to Thursday's procedure to remove a tumour.

Earlier, thanking fans for their "off-the-scale" support, his manager Richard Thompson had a simple message for well-wishers: "He will be singing again".

