On trend Becks lends his cool style cred to the homely cardi

2 NOVEMBER 2007



Only a style icon of David Beckham's calibre could have got away with it. The fashion conscious footie ace - who in the past has made headlines for his alternative sartorial choices, which include a sarong and pink nail polish - stepped out in an old staple few fashionistas would dare to be seen in - a cardigan.



LA Galaxy player Becks made his unusual choice to attend the premiere of pal Tom Cruise's latest flick Lions For Lambs. Unsurprisingly, the 32-year-old soccer hunk looked as on-trend as ever in his little beige number.



And it seems the LA-based Brit's new West Coast pals are cottoning on to David's cool credentials. J Lo's husband Marc Anthony, who already has wife Jennifer's name etched on his wrist, apparently fancies a new piece of body art and is keen to consult Becks' personal tattoo artist about it.