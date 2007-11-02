Cat and Will share fun night out honouring compatriot Kate in LA

While Brits often have a reputation in the US for their restraint, Cat Deeley and Will Young showed we also know how to have a good time as they hit the red carpet in LA this week. After arriving together at the annual BAFTA/LA awards – an Anglo-American event to honour people in the Hollywood and UK entertainment industries – the exhuberant pair were soon in gales of laughter.



Fun-loving Cat, who's become a popular TV presenter Stateside, and her former Pop Idol winner pal were among the stellar British contingent at the ceremony, which was hosted by The Queen actor Michael Sheen.



Fellow guests, including Helen Mirren, Thandie Newton and Pierce Brosnan, saw Little Children actress and five-time Oscar nominee Kate Winslet presented with the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The 32-year-old mum made a stunning impression in a metallic gown cinched at the waist with a spot on-trend belt. She had competition in the style stakes, though, from Paul Bettany's American wife Jennifer Connelly, who'd gone for a Grecian look complete with romantic hair braids.



Screenplay writer Richard Curtis, famed for movies such as Four Weddings And A Funeral and Love Actually, as well as inventing Comic Relief, was awarded the humanitarian gong. Meanwhile hunky US actor Denzel Washington – star of films such as Inside Man and Training Day - walked away with the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film.